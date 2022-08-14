A look back at some of Sunderland's pubs from 1967. How many do you remember?
Nine Sunderland pubs pictured in 1967 - from the Thorney Close to the Wellington Tavern

We are brewing up memories with 9 photos of Sunderland pubs from 55 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 12:39 pm

It’s a real reminder of the locals of Wearside in 1967 and we hope these photos of pubs including the Wheatsheaf, Wellington Tavern, Thorney Close, and the Round Robin bring back happy memories.

All these images come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and we thank them for a wonderful look into Wearside’s past.

Let’s toast some of Sunderland’s hostelries as they look in the 60s.

1. The Thorndale

The Thorndale in Trent Road and Thorndale Road. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society

2. The Wellington Tavern

We are heading to Wellington Street for this reminder from the 60s.

Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society

3. The Round Robin

Holborn Road and Hylton Road was the site of the Round Robin. Remember it?

Photo: other 3rd party

4. Victoria Gardens

Victoria Villas is our next stopping point for a 1967 view of Victoria Gardens.

Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society

