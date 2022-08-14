Nine Sunderland pubs pictured in 1967 - from the Thorney Close to the Wellington Tavern

It’s a real reminder of the locals of Wearside in 1967 and we hope these photos of pubs including the Wheatsheaf, Wellington Tavern, Thorney Close, and the Round Robin bring back happy memories.

All these images come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and we thank them for a wonderful look into Wearside’s past.

Let’s toast some of Sunderland’s hostelries as they look in the 60s.

1. The Thorndale The Thorndale in Trent Road and Thorndale Road. Does this bring back great memories?

2. The Wellington Tavern We are heading to Wellington Street for this reminder from the 60s.

3. The Round Robin Holborn Road and Hylton Road was the site of the Round Robin. Remember it?

4. Victoria Gardens Victoria Villas is our next stopping point for a 1967 view of Victoria Gardens.