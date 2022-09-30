News you can trust since 1873
Walking back to these school scenes.
Nine Sunderland photos as we step back in time for Walk To School Month - from Ryhope to West Rainton

Who’s ready for a walk to school?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:42 pm

It’s International Walk To School Month in October.

But Sunderland and County Durham are already embracing the benefits of stepping out in style.

And so are we with a look back at some walking to school events in the past from Hylton Castle, Ryhope, Havelock, Grange Park and West Rainton Primary Schools.

The worldwide Walk To School initiative aims to raise awareness of the benefits of reducing car journeys to the school gates.

Let’s remind ourselves of the great work already being done.

1. Harking back to Hylton Castle Primary

Pupils at Hylton Castle Primary were asking parents if they had walked to school as part of the Walk To School Week in 2008.

Photo: TC

2. Walking in the rain

Pupils at Havelock Primary braved the miserable weather to take part in Walk To School Week in 2006.

Photo: KB

3. Great at Grange Park Primary

Pupils from Grange Park Primary School walked round their school yard as part of Walk To School Week in 2009.

Photo: AB

4. Walking back to this 2007 scene

St Michael's RC School pupils were pictured with council officials as they celebrated their great backing for the Walk To School initiative in 2007.

Photo: KB

SunderlandCounty Durham
