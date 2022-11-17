News you can trust since 1873
So many great lights scenes but are you in them?

Nine Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on events from years past as we prepare for 2022's festive celebrations

A super night with Super Kev. That’s what is on the way when Sunderland’s Christmas lights are switched on.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 11:35am

And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here’s a selection of lights ceremonies you loved in years gone by.

If you turned out to watch wondrous scenes between 2006 and 2021, we might just have got you on camera.

Take a look – and have fun as you watch this year’s switch-on performed by Kevin Phillips in Keel Square on November 17.

1. Glowing in 2007

The wonder of a Sunderland Christmas 15 years ago. Remember this?

2. Colourful in 2017

What a turnout for the 2017 ceremony. Were you there?

3. So cool in Keel Square

It was beginning to look a lot like a Sunderland Christmas Lights switch-on in 2019.

4. Going festive in 2007

A seasonal scene from Sunderland 15 years ago.

Sunderland