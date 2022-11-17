Nine Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on events from years past as we prepare for 2022's festive celebrations
A super night with Super Kev. That’s what is on the way when Sunderland’s Christmas lights are switched on.
And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here’s a selection of lights ceremonies you loved in years gone by.
If you turned out to watch wondrous scenes between 2006 and 2021, we might just have got you on camera.
Take a look – and have fun as you watch this year’s switch-on performed by Kevin Phillips in Keel Square on November 17.
