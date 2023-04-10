News you can trust since 1873
All these children were 100 per cent attenders in years gone by.All these children were 100 per cent attenders in years gone by.
Nine Sunderland children who went a whole year without missing a day at school

What a keen lot these pupils were. They were superb at getting to school every day.

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

If you are a proud parent – or one of the pupils in the picture – here is a reminder of the day you hit the headlines thanks to your 100 per cent school attendance rate.

We have reminders from Southwick Primary in 2005, Hetton in 2003, and St Anne’s RC Primary in 2006.

Add in Havelock Primary and a whole load of kids from Sunderland enjoying a reward day at Beamish for their great attendance record in 2008, and it adds up to great memories.

One hundred per cent attenders at Southwick Primary in 2005 were Ashleigh Rowntree, Beth Sherrington, and Rebekah White.

1. Superb at Southwick Primary

One hundred per cent attenders at Southwick Primary in 2005 were Ashleigh Rowntree, Beth Sherrington, and Rebekah White.

These pupils, from Year 7 to Year 10, had a 100 per cent attendance record at Sandhill View in 2008.

2. Success at Sandhill View

These pupils, from Year 7 to Year 10, had a 100 per cent attendance record at Sandhill View in 2008.

Mitchell Wilson, eight, gets some Victorian-style schooling. He was one of 1,100 school children with perfect attendance rates at Sunderland schools in 2008.

3. A Beamish reward in 2008

Mitchell Wilson, eight, gets some Victorian-style schooling. He was one of 1,100 school children with perfect attendance rates at Sunderland schools in 2008.

Head teacher Jane Caldwell and deputy head Terry Cross helped children at Havelock Primary to celebrate their excellent records in 2005.

4. Happy at Havelock Primary

Head teacher Jane Caldwell and deputy head Terry Cross helped children at Havelock Primary to celebrate their excellent records in 2005.

