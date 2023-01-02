Nine stars who topped the charts in 1973, as they appeared on visits to Sunderland

They were chart toppers 50 years ago but they all have a Sunderland connection as well.
Every one of these acts had a top 10 hit in 1973 but who remembers when they came to the Wearside area.
We’ve got Quo, 10cc, Bowie and more.
See if you can recall their 1973 hit as we remind you of the day they came to the North East.
1. Alvin Stardust
Here's Alvin Stardust at Hylton Castle in 1988. He had a hit with My Coo Ca Choo in 1973 which stayed in the charts for 11 weeks.
Photo: se
2. Stadium of Light opening fans celebrating July 31 1997 old ref number 42096 SOL Safc v Ajax Status Quo
Status Quo performed at the opening ceremony of the Stadium of Light in 1997. Their chart hit Caroline reached number 5 in the charts in October 1973.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. John Lennon
The Beatles were pictured at the Sunderland Empire in 1963 and John Lennon - along with Yoko Ono, the Plastic Ono Band and the Harlem Community Choir - were number 1 with Happy Christmas (War Is Over) for 3 weeks just as 1973 was approaching.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. 10cc
The Sunderland International Airshow launch in 2011 when 10cc performed. Back in 1973, they were storming up the charts with Rubber Bullets.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn