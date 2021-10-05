Nine spicy scenes from Sunderland's past as we celebrate National Curry Week

It is National Curry Week and we found all these curry-related retro photos in the Sunderland Echo archives.

There’s the Sunderland College students sampling a delicious curry in 2004 and the restaurant which was supporting a United Nations project in 2013.

How about the cage fighters who grappled with a curry eating challenge in 2012 or the North East Curry Chef of the Year competition which was held in Sunderland in the same year.

We have all this and more. Take a look.

1. A special delivery in 2013 Akki Ahmed, pictured with chef Saidhur Rohman, who was taking 100 fish curries from his Seahan Ashoka restuarant to a United Nations base in Africa. Remember this from 8 years ago?

2. Taste test time at Hylton Red House Back to 2008 and these Hylton Red House pupils Stephanie Wallis and Laurie Harrison joined Colour Sgt Mike Beaton for a taste of the chicken curry which he taught them to cook when he visited the school.

3. A red hot winner in 2004 These students at the City of Sunderland College catering department were enjoying a curry in this photo from 17 years ago. Pictured are James Brogan, Stephen Lloyd, Vicky Bute and Marc Pennock.

4. Seconds out for a great challenge These cage fighters were taking part in a charity curry eating competition in Sunderland in 2012. Remember it?