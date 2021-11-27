9 retro scenes for you to enjoy. Can you spot someone you know?
Nine retro reminders of life at Sunderland's Hastings Hill Academy - the school which is in the news

It’s a school in the news and we want it to stay that way.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:55 am

Did you spot the Sunderland Echo story about Hastings Hill Academy where children and parents have come together to tackle climate change?

It inspired us to look in the Echo archives and sift through some more great scenes from the academy’s past.

We found a fundraising fancy dress scene from 2015 and sports day fun from 2019.

But that’s just for starters. Take a look and see what else we found.

1. Fun with fundraising

Hastings Hill Academy pupil Heather Smith and fellow pupils wore fancy dress to raise money for the Childrens Cancer Unit at Newcastle's RVI in 2015. Remember this?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Such great attendance

Hastings Hill Academy triplets Imogen, Michael and Mill Laing, 11, had a 100 per cent attendance record in 2017.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Enjoying the games

Hasting Hill Academy pupils at the WISE Games sport day at Gateshead Stadium 2 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Back to the war years

Ready to try the Empire Biscuits in 2013 were Year 5 pupils Chloe Adamson from Hasting Hill Academy, Luke McCartney from Bexhill Academy and Tia Kelly from Town End Academy, all imagining the time of the First World War.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

