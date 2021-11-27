It inspired us to look in the Echo archives and sift through some more great scenes from the academy’s past.
We found a fundraising fancy dress scene from 2015 and sports day fun from 2019.
But that’s just for starters. Take a look and see what else we found.
1. Fun with fundraising
Hastings Hill Academy pupil Heather Smith and fellow pupils wore fancy dress to raise money for the Childrens Cancer Unit at Newcastle's RVI in 2015. Remember this?
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. Such great attendance
Hastings Hill Academy triplets Imogen, Michael and Mill Laing, 11, had a 100 per cent attendance record in 2017.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Enjoying the games
Hasting Hill Academy pupils at the WISE Games sport day at Gateshead Stadium 2 years ago. Remember this?
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Back to the war years
Ready to try the Empire Biscuits in 2013 were Year 5 pupils Chloe Adamson from Hasting Hill Academy, Luke McCartney from Bexhill Academy and Tia Kelly from Town End Academy, all imagining the time of the First World War.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry