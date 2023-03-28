We love a legend and here’s 9 views of one from the past.
All of these photos show the High Street West venue Legends over the years, from a charity day to a mixed martial arts event, both in 2008.
There’s plenty of faces to look at so what are you waiting for. Get yourself down Memory Lane.
1. Charity champions
Jazz singer Peter Grant with dancers Katie Pearn and Jade Flaxan at Legends. They were pictured launching a charity event in 2008. Photo: KB
2. A look outside in 2008.
The bar and sports venue was pictured 15 years ago. Remember this? Photo: DA
3. Ready for action in 2008
Mixed martial arts was on the bill 15 years ago. In the picture are, left to right, Craig Carter, Michael Gilbertson, the Legends hospitality and events manager Elizabeth Ormston, Marc Coull, Andy Burton, Michael Johnson, Warren Brown, Dean Petty and Paul Grieves. Photo: PB
4. Pool anyone?
A look inside the bar in 2008. Get in touch to share more memories. Photo: DA