Nine retro pictures from Legends, the much-loved Sunderland venue in High Street West

We love a legend and here’s 9 views of one from the past.

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Mar 2023, 04:26 BST

All of these photos show the High Street West venue Legends over the years, from a charity day to a mixed martial arts event, both in 2008.

There’s plenty of faces to look at so what are you waiting for. Get yourself down Memory Lane.

Jazz singer Peter Grant with dancers Katie Pearn and Jade Flaxan at Legends. They were pictured launching a charity event in 2008.

1. Charity champions

Jazz singer Peter Grant with dancers Katie Pearn and Jade Flaxan at Legends. They were pictured launching a charity event in 2008. Photo: KB

The bar and sports venue was pictured 15 years ago. Remember this?

2. A look outside in 2008.

The bar and sports venue was pictured 15 years ago. Remember this? Photo: DA

Mixed martial arts was on the bill 15 years ago. In the picture are, left to right, Craig Carter, Michael Gilbertson, the Legends hospitality and events manager Elizabeth Ormston, Marc Coull, Andy Burton, Michael Johnson, Warren Brown, Dean Petty and Paul Grieves.

3. Ready for action in 2008

Mixed martial arts was on the bill 15 years ago. In the picture are, left to right, Craig Carter, Michael Gilbertson, the Legends hospitality and events manager Elizabeth Ormston, Marc Coull, Andy Burton, Michael Johnson, Warren Brown, Dean Petty and Paul Grieves. Photo: PB

A look inside the bar in 2008. Get in touch to share more memories.

4. Pool anyone?

A look inside the bar in 2008. Get in touch to share more memories. Photo: DA

