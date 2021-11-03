We found all of these scenes in the Sunderland Echo archives and they come from 2010 to 2013.

Do you recognise the children on the school council in 2010 or the pupils dressed up for World Book Day in 2010?

How about the students on a sponsored walk in 2013 or the youngsters enjoying a reading session where they learned about the Gruffalo in 2012.

We have all this and more so join us on a classroom journey back in time.

1. Shhh-out up if you remember this Silence is golden in 2011 as these Grangetown Primary school pupils take part in a School of Science workshop. Pictured, from left; are Kane Godfrey 10, Dalton Gray 10, Chloe Stuart 10, Natalie Gibson 11, Michael Hall 10, and Caitlin Talbot 10. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales

2. All the fun of the 2012 fair Fun entertainment was the order of the day for these pupils from Grangetown Primary school at their school fair 9 years ago. Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales

3. A reading session in 2012 Grangetown Primary School teacher Nicola Grainger got plenty of interest when she read The Gruffalo to young pupils Cameron Hirst and Anna Timney 9 years ago. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales

4. Best foot forward in 2013 Pupils took part in Niall's Mile and the Foundation of Light's Show your Colours initiative in this scene from 8 years ago. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales