News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
2 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
2 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
A small selection of the Prince's Trust scenes we have seen on Wearside.A small selection of the Prince's Trust scenes we have seen on Wearside.
A small selection of the Prince's Trust scenes we have seen on Wearside.

Nine pictures showing the difference the Prince's Trust has made to Sunderland as King Charles prepares for coronation

Take your partners for a look back at a tea dance, fancy dress fundraiser and a chest wax – all courtesy of the Prince’s Trust.

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th May 2023, 17:00 BST

King Charles lll formed the charity in 1976 and it has made a fantastic difference on Wearside, as these Echo archive photos show.

So as the King gets ready for his Coronation this weekend, let’s have a look at the wonderful scenes his charity has helped to happen in Sunderland and County Durham.

Have a look at painting in Pennywell in 2012, a tea dance in Philadelphia in 2010 and a clean-up in Ryhope Dene in 1992. And that’s just for starters.

David Forster endured a chest wax for charity in 2009. Beautician Gillian Cross had the honour of carrying it out in an event organised by the Prince's Trust and Fire Rescue Service.

1. We feel your pain, David

David Forster endured a chest wax for charity in 2009. Beautician Gillian Cross had the honour of carrying it out in an event organised by the Prince's Trust and Fire Rescue Service. Photo: AB

Photo Sales
Volunteers from the Prince's Trust held a tea dance and buffet for the residents of Ashley Grange Residential Home, Philadelphia 13 years ago.

2. Best foot forward in 2010

Volunteers from the Prince's Trust held a tea dance and buffet for the residents of Ashley Grange Residential Home, Philadelphia 13 years ago. Photo: KB

Photo Sales
Pennywell Princes Trust students were celebrating their work after they painted the soft play area at Pennywell Community Centre in 2012. Left to right are; Scott Sidney, Ashley Ritchie, Gavin Todd, Stephanie Hopper, Jade Smith and Amber Jolliff.

3. Happy times in Pennywell

Pennywell Princes Trust students were celebrating their work after they painted the soft play area at Pennywell Community Centre in 2012. Left to right are; Scott Sidney, Ashley Ritchie, Gavin Todd, Stephanie Hopper, Jade Smith and Amber Jolliff. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales
These fancy dress fundraisers were raising money for the Prince's Trust Volunteer Community Project 28 years ago. Pictured left to right: Louise Greaves, Fiona Johnson, Angie Forster, Zaf Iqbal, Alan Younger, John Coates and Dave Cunningham.

4. Fancy that - it's 1995

These fancy dress fundraisers were raising money for the Prince's Trust Volunteer Community Project 28 years ago. Pictured left to right: Louise Greaves, Fiona Johnson, Angie Forster, Zaf Iqbal, Alan Younger, John Coates and Dave Cunningham. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Prince's TrustSunderlandWearsidePhiladelphiaCounty Durham