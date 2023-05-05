Take your partners for a look back at a tea dance, fancy dress fundraiser and a chest wax – all courtesy of the Prince’s Trust.

King Charles lll formed the charity in 1976 and it has made a fantastic difference on Wearside, as these Echo archive photos show.

So as the King gets ready for his Coronation this weekend, let’s have a look at the wonderful scenes his charity has helped to happen in Sunderland and County Durham.

Have a look at painting in Pennywell in 2012, a tea dance in Philadelphia in 2010 and a clean-up in Ryhope Dene in 1992. And that’s just for starters.

We feel your pain, David David Forster endured a chest wax for charity in 2009. Beautician Gillian Cross had the honour of carrying it out in an event organised by the Prince's Trust and Fire Rescue Service.

Best foot forward in 2010 Volunteers from the Prince's Trust held a tea dance and buffet for the residents of Ashley Grange Residential Home, Philadelphia 13 years ago.

Happy times in Pennywell Pennywell Princes Trust students were celebrating their work after they painted the soft play area at Pennywell Community Centre in 2012. Left to right are; Scott Sidney, Ashley Ritchie, Gavin Todd, Stephanie Hopper, Jade Smith and Amber Jolliff.

Fancy that - it's 1995 These fancy dress fundraisers were raising money for the Prince's Trust Volunteer Community Project 28 years ago. Pictured left to right: Louise Greaves, Fiona Johnson, Angie Forster, Zaf Iqbal, Alan Younger, John Coates and Dave Cunningham.