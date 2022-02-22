Nine pictures reminding us of life in Sunderland in 2003 as we rewind 19 years

We have 8 reminders of life in the area 19 years ago and there are plenty of faces in the picture too.

Were you pictured at the launch of the Jut Bin It project at Southwick Village Farm? How about at the launch of Sunderland Multi Mela or in Herrington Country Park at the Durham County Show?

We have all this and more so join us for a trip back to 2003.

1. Going green at Southwick These keen children were helping to launch the Just Bin It project at Southwick Village Farm 19 years ago. Remember this?

2. A festival to remember Promoting the Sunderland Multi Mela Festival. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Show time at Herrington The Durham County Show held at Herrington Country Park in 2003. Remember this?

4. Ready for cup action The Hetton Lyons CC team pictured before their game against Eppleton CW in the All England Sunday Cup.