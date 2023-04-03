Nine pictures remembering Easter fancy dress costumes at Sunderland's traditional Farringdon Social Club event
If it’s retro fancy dress fun you are after, look no further than Farringdon.
We’ve got pearly kings and queens, flags, and a smattering of superheroes from Easters in the past.
Farringdon Social Club, and Workmens Club, hosted the judging of all of these brilliant costumes.
Maybe you can spot yourself dressed as a sunflower in 2007, or as Penshaw Monument in 2009. And just look at the children dressed as flags of all nations in 2010.
It’s a retro feast from the Echo archives and here is you chance to enjoy it.
