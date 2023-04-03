If it’s retro fancy dress fun you are after, look no further than Farringdon.

We’ve got pearly kings and queens, flags, and a smattering of superheroes from Easters in the past.

Farringdon Social Club, and Workmens Club, hosted the judging of all of these brilliant costumes.

Maybe you can spot yourself dressed as a sunflower in 2007, or as Penshaw Monument in 2009. And just look at the children dressed as flags of all nations in 2010.

It’s a retro feast from the Echo archives and here is you chance to enjoy it.

1 . A star performance Two little stars Cameron Johnson, 3, (left) and Kaitlin Todd, 3, at the competition at Farringdon Workingmens Club, in 2011. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales

2 . Wonderful in 2010 Champions in 2010 were Joy Deakin, (left) and Hannah Jones, both 13. They were winners at the 30th anniversary of the Easter competition in Farringdon Working Mens Club. Photo: Picture Angela Burn Photo Sales

3 . Just flagging this one up Emily Gray 2, Olivia Woodcock 3, Kieran Garay 5, and Grace McGroarty 3, had great fun at the 2010 competition. Photo: AB Photo Sales

4 . Monumental in 2009 What a costume from Scott Brown. He was dressed as Penshaw hill - and the monument at the top of it - in 2009 and his grandmother Sarah Garwood helped him with his outfit. Photo: se Photo Sales