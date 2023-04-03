News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Costumes of the highest order in these great photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Nine pictures remembering Easter fancy dress costumes at Sunderland's traditional Farringdon Social Club event

If it’s retro fancy dress fun you are after, look no further than Farringdon.

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:49 BST

We’ve got pearly kings and queens, flags, and a smattering of superheroes from Easters in the past.

Farringdon Social Club, and Workmens Club, hosted the judging of all of these brilliant costumes.

Maybe you can spot yourself dressed as a sunflower in 2007, or as Penshaw Monument in 2009. And just look at the children dressed as flags of all nations in 2010.

It’s a retro feast from the Echo archives and here is you chance to enjoy it.

Two little stars Cameron Johnson, 3, (left) and Kaitlin Todd, 3, at the competition at Farringdon Workingmens Club, in 2011.

1. A star performance

Two little stars Cameron Johnson, 3, (left) and Kaitlin Todd, 3, at the competition at Farringdon Workingmens Club, in 2011. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

Champions in 2010 were Joy Deakin, (left) and Hannah Jones, both 13. They were winners at the 30th anniversary of the Easter competition in Farringdon Working Mens Club.

2. Wonderful in 2010

Champions in 2010 were Joy Deakin, (left) and Hannah Jones, both 13. They were winners at the 30th anniversary of the Easter competition in Farringdon Working Mens Club. Photo: Picture Angela Burn

Emily Gray 2, Olivia Woodcock 3, Kieran Garay 5, and Grace McGroarty 3, had great fun at the 2010 competition.

3. Just flagging this one up

Emily Gray 2, Olivia Woodcock 3, Kieran Garay 5, and Grace McGroarty 3, had great fun at the 2010 competition. Photo: AB

What a costume from Scott Brown. He was dressed as Penshaw hill - and the monument at the top of it - in 2009 and his grandmother Sarah Garwood helped him with his outfit.

4. Monumental in 2009

What a costume from Scott Brown. He was dressed as Penshaw hill - and the monument at the top of it - in 2009 and his grandmother Sarah Garwood helped him with his outfit. Photo: se

