Tunstall Road in 9 photos to remind you of its past.
Nine pictures of Sunderland's Tunstall Road over the decades, from old-school buses to Tony Jeffries on the decks

We’ve got a reindeer-themed lollipop lady, football loving nuns and a snow scene – it’s Tunstall Road through the decades.

By Chris Cordner
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 7:45am

We are heading back in time for another spotlight on a Sunderland street and there are some great views of Tunstall Road in the Echo archives.

Do you recognise the nuns at the Oaklea Convent watching England play France? How about the school crossing patroller who brightened up winter mornings by dressing as a reindeer.

Or the day that an Olympic boxer had a go on the decks at Bar 1.

We have got it all – and more – so take a look.

A 1953 view of the Tunstall Road area.

1. Back to the 50s

A 1953 view of the Tunstall Road area.

Ash trees on the east side of Tunstall Road at Valebrook in 1954.

2. Scenic in 1954

Ash trees on the east side of Tunstall Road at Valebrook in 1954.

Sue Wright had a great i-deer to brighten up the dark mornings. Sue was the lollipop lady for the Tunstall Road crossing with a reindeer themed mask in 1995.

3. Sue's great i-deer

Sue Wright had a great i-deer to brighten up the dark mornings. Sue was the lollipop lady for the Tunstall Road crossing with a reindeer themed mask in 1995.

An aerial view of Tunstall Road in 2003.

4. From the air

An aerial view of Tunstall Road in 2003.

