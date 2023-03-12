Nine pictures of Sunderland's Tunstall Road over the decades, from old-school buses to Tony Jeffries on the decks
We’ve got a reindeer-themed lollipop lady, football loving nuns and a snow scene – it’s Tunstall Road through the decades.
We are heading back in time for another spotlight on a Sunderland street and there are some great views of Tunstall Road in the Echo archives.
Do you recognise the nuns at the Oaklea Convent watching England play France? How about the school crossing patroller who brightened up winter mornings by dressing as a reindeer.
Or the day that an Olympic boxer had a go on the decks at Bar 1.
We have got it all – and more – so take a look.
