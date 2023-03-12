We’ve got a reindeer-themed lollipop lady, football loving nuns and a snow scene – it’s Tunstall Road through the decades.

We are heading back in time for another spotlight on a Sunderland street and there are some great views of Tunstall Road in the Echo archives.

Do you recognise the nuns at the Oaklea Convent watching England play France? How about the school crossing patroller who brightened up winter mornings by dressing as a reindeer.

Or the day that an Olympic boxer had a go on the decks at Bar 1.

We have got it all – and more – so take a look.

1 . Back to the 50s A 1953 view of the Tunstall Road area. Photo: se Photo Sales

2 . Scenic in 1954 Ash trees on the east side of Tunstall Road at Valebrook in 1954. Photo: se Photo Sales

3 . Sue's great i-deer Sue Wright had a great i-deer to brighten up the dark mornings. Sue was the lollipop lady for the Tunstall Road crossing with a reindeer themed mask in 1995. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . From the air An aerial view of Tunstall Road in 2003. Photo: RH Photo Sales