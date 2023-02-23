The first anniversary of the war in Ukraine is almost here.
It has been a year of so much conflict for the war-torn country but you, the people of Wearside, have tried your utmost to make a difference.
You have fundraised, collected much-needed clothes and blankets, sang and had your faces painted in support.
The Mackem spirit has shone through and here is a Sunderland Echo photo reminder of your generosity.
1. A big day at Monkwearmouth Academy
Monkwearmouth Academy students George Smith, 12, Safi Touray, 15, Daniel Curtis, 15, Lucy Shields, 15 and Lilly Smalwell, 16, were pictured at the Ukraine fundraising day at the Academy in March last year. Were you there?
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Helping at Hastings Hill
Members of the 'Rights Knights' at Hastings Hill Academy with the first of the items they collected for Ukraine in March last year.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Standing with Ukraine
The people of Sunderland showed their support by going to the Standing with Ukraine concert at Sunderland Minister in April last year.
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Training for a worthy cause
Students at the military preparation college in Sunderland train for a 12 mile Ukraine charity run in April 2022.
Photo: se