See how any venues you remember in our 1988 round-up.

Nine pictures of Sunderland pubs, clubs and nightclubs in 1988, featuring Strokes, Annabels and Windmills

What are your memories of the 1988 social scene in Sunderland?

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Oct 2021, 15:19 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

Is there a pub, club or nightclub that particularly comes to mind. A favourite perhaps that you always returned to?

We have a selection of images from the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show venues you may have enjoyed 33 years ago.

From Windmills to Strokes and Annabels, see how many you remember.

Strokes pub in Hudson Road Hendon was photographed in November 1988. Remember it?

1. Strokes pub

Strokes pub in Hudson Road Hendon was photographed in November 1988. Remember it?

The Windmills in March 1988. What are your memories of Wearside back then?

2. The Windmills

The Windmills in March 1988. What are your memories of Wearside back then?

A view of Annabels in December 1988. Does this bring back memories?

3. Happy times in Annabels

A view of Annabels in December 1988. Does this bring back memories?

A view of Sleepers in East Boldon in August 1988.

4. Sleepers Pub

A view of Sleepers in East Boldon in August 1988.

