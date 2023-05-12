News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland fans at play-off dramas from the past as we get ready to face Luton

Here we go again as Sunderland go through the play-off saga once more.

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th May 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:10 BST

Too many play-offs in the past have ended badly for SAFC but Tony Mowbray’s team is tearing up the history books and giving fans fresh hopes.

So as you get ready to sing once more, do it with inspiration from all those who have loyally supported the team at these previous ties.

And hopefully, all we will know is we are on our way.

Sunderland v Swindon Town in the 1990 Second Division Play Off Final at Wembley.

1. Sunderland take over

Sunderland v Swindon Town in the 1990 Second Division Play Off Final at Wembley. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Packing into Wembley for the 1998 play-off finals. Fantastic support as always.

2. On their way to Wembley

Packing into Wembley for the 1998 play-off finals. Fantastic support as always. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Fans in central London as they get ready for the 2019 play-off finals.

3. Out in force

Fans in central London as they get ready for the 2019 play-off finals. Photo: Frank Reid

Supporters having a great time before the play-off final in 2019.

4. Backing the Lads

Supporters having a great time before the play-off final in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

