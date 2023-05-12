Nine pictures of Sunderland fans at play-off dramas from the past as we get ready to face Luton

Here we go again as Sunderland go through the play-off saga once more.

Too many play-offs in the past have ended badly for SAFC but Tony Mowbray’s team is tearing up the history books and giving fans fresh hopes.

So as you get ready to sing once more, do it with inspiration from all those who have loyally supported the team at these previous ties.

And hopefully, all we will know is we are on our way.

1 . Sunderland take over Sunderland v Swindon Town in the 1990 Second Division Play Off Final at Wembley. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . On their way to Wembley Packing into Wembley for the 1998 play-off finals. Fantastic support as always. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Out in force Fans in central London as they get ready for the 2019 play-off finals. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Backing the Lads Supporters having a great time before the play-off final in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales