Proud mums and bonny babies galore in these photos.

Nine pictures of Sunderland 'Bonny Babies' winners in the 1980s

Bless! All these bonny babies were award winners in Sunderland back in the early 1980s.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 3:37pm

Can you believe it is 40 years or so since each of these little ones took a title at the Sunderland Echo and Sunderland Carnival competitions.

We hope these scenes bring back lovely memories. Have a look.

The Carnival Bonny Baby Competition in 1980, Lynne Seymour, Kevin Burrell and Judith Hetherington took the honours.

1. A 1980 line-up

The Carnival Bonny Baby Competition in 1980, Lynne Seymour, Kevin Burrell and Judith Hetherington took the honours.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Winners in the up to 6 months section, left to right; John Waddle, Emma Louise Bryson and Michael Hardy.

2. More from 1980

Winners in the up to 6 months section, left to right; John Waddle, Emma Louise Bryson and Michael Hardy.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

The 7-12 months section, where Barry John Greenwell with his mum Linda (centre), Kaye Louise Todd with her mother Sheila (left) and Ian Collier, with his mum Denise did well in the 1981 Sunderland Carnival Bonny Baby Competition.

3. More from 1981

The 7-12 months section, where Barry John Greenwell with his mum Linda (centre), Kaye Louise Todd with her mother Sheila (left) and Ian Collier, with his mum Denise did well in the 1981 Sunderland Carnival Bonny Baby Competition.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

The first three in the 13 - 18 months section in 1981 were Carl David Ray, pictured left with his mum Susan; Michael Shobo (centre) with his mum Maureen; and Gary West, pictured with his mum Janet.

4. Flashback to 1981

The first three in the 13 - 18 months section in 1981 were Carl David Ray, pictured left with his mum Susan; Michael Shobo (centre) with his mum Maureen; and Gary West, pictured with his mum Janet.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

