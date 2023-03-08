Bless! All these bonny babies were award winners in Sunderland back in the early 1980s.
Can you believe it is 40 years or so since each of these little ones took a title at the Sunderland Echo and Sunderland Carnival competitions.
We hope these scenes bring back lovely memories. Have a look.
1. A 1980 line-up
The Carnival Bonny Baby Competition in 1980, Lynne Seymour, Kevin Burrell and Judith Hetherington took the honours.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. More from 1980
Winners in the up to 6 months section, left to right; John Waddle, Emma Louise Bryson and Michael Hardy.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. More from 1981
The 7-12 months section, where Barry John Greenwell with his mum Linda (centre), Kaye Louise Todd with her mother Sheila (left) and Ian Collier, with his mum Denise did well in the 1981 Sunderland Carnival Bonny Baby Competition.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Flashback to 1981
The first three in the 13 - 18 months section in 1981 were Carl David Ray, pictured left with his mum Susan; Michael Shobo (centre) with his mum Maureen; and Gary West, pictured with his mum Janet.
Photo: Sunderland Echo