Nine pictures of Santa's helpers doing their festive best in Sunderland - were you pictured giving a h-elf-ing hand?
Let’s give a retro shout out to all of Santa’s helpers.
After all, the big man gets all the glory at this time of year.
But you might have been in his support team in Sunderland and County Durham over the years.
If you were, we might have got you on camera on the model train at Roker Park in 2016, or the Royal Mail contact centre at Doxford Park in 2004.
Maybe you were part of a whole team of helpers at the Ford, Pallion and Millfield Christmas party in 2004.
Have a look. We’ve got a sackful of memories for you.
