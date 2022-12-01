News you can trust since 1873
Elves, fairies, general helpers. We've got the lot in this look back through the years in Sunderland and County Durham.
Nine pictures of Santa's helpers doing their festive best in Sunderland - were you pictured giving a h-elf-ing hand?

Let’s give a retro shout out to all of Santa’s helpers.

By Chris Cordner
10 minutes ago

After all, the big man gets all the glory at this time of year.

But you might have been in his support team in Sunderland and County Durham over the years.

If you were, we might have got you on camera on the model train at Roker Park in 2016, or the Royal Mail contact centre at Doxford Park in 2004.

Maybe you were part of a whole team of helpers at the Ford, Pallion and Millfield Christmas party in 2004.

Have a look. We’ve got a sackful of memories for you.

1. Jolly in 2011

An elf meets a new friend on Santa's parade in Sunderland in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

2. Roker memories to choo over

Santa and his helpers on the City of Sunderland Model Engineeering Society's model trains in Roker Park in 2016.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Emma did great work

Alan Dodds as Santa and Emma Hopkinson as Santa's Elf at the Sunderland City library Christmas grotto. Remember this from 2011?

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

4. Festive in Ford

Back to 2004. Helpers from the Four Seasons activity group were out in force to help Santa when he visited the Ford, Pallion and Millfield Christmas party.

Photo: JM

