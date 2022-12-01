Nine pictures of Santa's helpers doing their festive best in Sunderland - were you pictured giving a h-elf-ing hand?

Let’s give a retro shout out to all of Santa’s helpers.

After all, the big man gets all the glory at this time of year.

But you might have been in his support team in Sunderland and County Durham over the years.

If you were, we might have got you on camera on the model train at Roker Park in 2016, or the Royal Mail contact centre at Doxford Park in 2004.

Maybe you were part of a whole team of helpers at the Ford, Pallion and Millfield Christmas party in 2004.

Have a look. We’ve got a sackful of memories for you.

1. Jolly in 2011 An elf meets a new friend on Santa's parade in Sunderland in 2011. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

2. Roker memories to choo over Santa and his helpers on the City of Sunderland Model Engineeering Society's model trains in Roker Park in 2016. Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Emma did great work Alan Dodds as Santa and Emma Hopkinson as Santa's Elf at the Sunderland City library Christmas grotto. Remember this from 2011? Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

4. Festive in Ford Back to 2004. Helpers from the Four Seasons activity group were out in force to help Santa when he visited the Ford, Pallion and Millfield Christmas party. Photo: JM