Living the life in 1995.
Living the life in 1995.

Nine pictures of life in Sunderland in 1985 - featuring conkers, cricket and carnivals

Summertime and the 1995 living was all about carnivals, cricket and a roadshow on Wearside.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 24th June 2022, 11:30 am

We have a whole host of gloriously sunny photos from the Sunderland Echo archives showing life in the area 27 years ago.

And just to add an extra touch to this memory lane flashback, we’ve added in a few other reminders of 1995 as well such as conker season and an antiques day.

It’s a chance to re-live a time gone by. Enjoy!

1. All the fun of the carnival

A lovely scene from Pennywell Carnival.

2. Class times at Cliffe Park

Fun on the seafront when the Radio 1 roadshow came to Sunderland.

3. On show in 1995

Durham County Show at the garden centre in Lambton. Remember it?

4. Stars on board

Sunderland players board the coach for the tour of Ireland in July 1995.

