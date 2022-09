In 1993, thousands of you lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty when she came to the Civic Centre, Sunderland Station, Red House Comprehensive and North Dock.

There were flags and faces galore but were you among them?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Waving goodbye The crowds at North Dock. Are you in the picture as you watched the Queen leave on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

2. So eager to see the Queen Waiting to see the Queen and Prince Philip at the Civic Centre.

3. Flags galore Are you in the picture at Red House Comprehensive School ?

4. Saying hello A momentous occasion for these people who got to chat to the Queen.