Nine pictures from Sunderland's Hylton Castle Primary over the years as the school is praised for its fantastic staff who help children to thrive
What a school and what great memories we have from its past.
Hylton Castle Primary is in the news after a great Ofsted result.
It told how pupils “enjoy” coming to this “inclusive and nurturing school” and highlighted the “warm, respectful and trusting” relationships established between staff and children.
And as these photos show from the Sunderland Echo archives, it has been a fantastic place for everything from road safety lessons to giant murals, and from making meals for wildlife to creating rap songs
Intrigued? Take a look.
Page 1 of 3