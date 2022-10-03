News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Harking back to these Hylton Castle Primary School scenes.
Harking back to these Hylton Castle Primary School scenes.

Nine pictures from Sunderland's Hylton Castle Primary over the years as the school is praised for its fantastic staff who help children to thrive

What a school and what great memories we have from its past.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:34 pm

Hylton Castle Primary is in the news after a great Ofsted result.

It told how pupils “enjoy” coming to this “inclusive and nurturing school” and highlighted the “warm, respectful and trusting” relationships established between staff and children.

And as these photos show from the Sunderland Echo archives, it has been a fantastic place for everything from road safety lessons to giant murals, and from making meals for wildlife to creating rap songs

Intrigued? Take a look.

1. Helping wildlife in 2004

Emma Duffy and Faye Drummond had a great time when they made food for a winter bird feeder at the school 18 years ago.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. Learning how to cross the road

Road safety is very important and here are children from the school learning from the experts in 2003. But how many faces do you recognise?

Photo: MM

Photo Sales

3. Winners in 2009

Nathan Slater and Harrie Jackson were winners in a school competition to make hats from recycled materials in 2009.

Photo: PB

Photo Sales

4. Smiles from 2008

It was School Circus Week in 2008 and look at the fun these pupils had. Roll up, roll up and name the people in the picture.

Photo: se

Photo Sales
SunderlandOfstedSunderland Echo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3