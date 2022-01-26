Nine pictures from life in Sunderland in 1977 - all this happened in the jubilee year

We are talking about 1977 and what a year it was for Wearside memories.

That was the year of a mini earthquake in Silksworth. Were you pictured at the time?

How about at Thorney Close School where they were putting on a stage show called Rokery Nook?

Or maybe you were one of the budding reporters at Grangetown Junior school, or in the Shiney Row Eagles jazz band.

We have all this and more from 55 years ago so take a look and re-live the memories.

1. A mini earthquake in Silksworth A scene from Castlereagh Street, Silksworth, where life was getting back to normal after a mini earthquake.

2. Ready for the Thorney Close stage The Thorney Close School staff production of Rookery Nook but who do you recognise in the cast?

3. The write stuff at Grangetown Juniors Grangetown Junior School's reporters Paul Langton (left) and Dean Drummond were pictured at the time of the royal Jubilee in 1977. Who can tell us more?

4. Ready for a royal visit These crowds were ready for the Jubilee visit to Sunderland and Washington in 1977.