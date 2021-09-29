Nine photos of Sunderland supermarkets from the past - how many of these do you remember?

All these well known supermarket chains had branches in Sunderland and we have got the photos to prove it.

Did you love to shop in Fine Fare? We have that as well in a series of 9 photos to take you back shopping in years gone by.

Take a look and see if our collection brings back memories.

1. A new addition in Fulwell in 1978 Staff at the new Hintons in Fulwell were ready to greet customers in 1978. Were you pictured? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Pictured in Presto Checking out Presto on its opening day in 1976. Remember it? Photo: SE Photo Sales

3. A sad day for Somerfield The Somerfield supermarket in Houghton-le-Spring was due to close in 2006. Does this bring back memories? Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. Serving up a treat at Fine Fare Shark steaks were on sale at Fine Fare in this 1982 scene at the Southwick branch. In the picture are Susan Hossack and Betty Crompton. Photo: se Photo Sales