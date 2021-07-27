Nine photos of Sunderland in 1992 from the Sunderland Echo archives

These Sunderland Echo archive photos show 9 views of the area in 1992 – from Sunderland street parties to a festival all about trees.
We were off to Wembley for a cup final. Yet although we saw the famous twin towers, we saw the demolition of a well-known colliery’s twin towers closer to home.
1. A big job for Sarah
Schoolgirl Sarah Davie, 7, pressed the button to send Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers crashing to the ground in January 1992.
2. A day at Wembley
Sunderland supporters at Wembley in 1992 for the FA Cup Final against Liverpool. Recognise anyone?
3. Party time for Sunderland
Streets parties were held in 1992 to celebrate the City of Sunderland Status being achieved. Were you pictured at this one?
4. An auction with a difference at Barnes School
Pupils at Barnes Junior School travelled 500 years back in time when they took part in an auction depicting life in 1492. Patrick Wood, left, and James Gibson from the University of Sunderland were pictured with pupils, left to right: nine year olds Craig Patchett, Kelvin Fairley and Deborah Frazer.
