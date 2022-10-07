Nine photos from when October meant Santa parades through the streets of Sunderland

The Santa parades of the past pulled in huge crowds as people watched the likes of Dr Who star Tom Baker, and Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies from It Aint Half Hot Mum as they went past.

There were cuddly TV characters such as Rupert the Bear and Buzby the TV Post Officer mascot to watch as well.

The parades would head to Binns and Joplings but were you there for these scenes in 1977, 1978, 1982 and 1984? Have a look.

1. Lots of love for Santa Father Christmas pulled in a huge audience at the 1978 parade. before he headed off to Binns to take residence. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Getting festive in 1977 A pipe band and panto characters led the 1977 parade and crowds were also treated to an appearance by Dr Who star Tom Baker. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Back in time with Dr Who And here he is! Tom Baker was all smiles as he paraded through Sunderland 45 years ago. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. The start of Christmas A marching band leads the parade bus through Sunderland in 1978. Are you in the crowds? Photo: se Photo Sales