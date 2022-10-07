Nine photos from when October meant Santa parades through the streets of Sunderland
October – the time of year when Santa and a sprinkling of celebrities would parade through Sunderland.
The Santa parades of the past pulled in huge crowds as people watched the likes of Dr Who star Tom Baker, and Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies from It Aint Half Hot Mum as they went past.
There were cuddly TV characters such as Rupert the Bear and Buzby the TV Post Officer mascot to watch as well.
The parades would head to Binns and Joplings but were you there for these scenes in 1977, 1978, 1982 and 1984? Have a look.
