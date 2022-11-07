News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Archive memories from St John Boste RC Primary. Who do you recognise?
Archive memories from St John Boste RC Primary. Who do you recognise?

Nine photos from St John Boste Primary in the 2000s - from a star in the classroom to a Royal occasion at Washington school

A visit from a Sunderland star and a soaking on the school field.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago

They are just two of the highlights of our journey back in time at St John Boste RC Primary.

Kenwyne Jones was the Black Cats hero who joined in with games in 2009, and head teacher Paul Foster was the one getting a soaking in 2003.

They are among these nine photos from the Sunderland Echo archives of great scenes from the Washington school.

Have fun as you re-live the memories.

1. In the stocks in 2003

Head teacher Paul Foster got a soaking from Paul Farrow at the school's Autumn fair 19 years ago.

Photo: KB

Photo Sales

2. Tops at cross country

The school's successful cross country running team in 2003. Pictured are Lee Watson, Rebecca Boyle, James Hadwick, Danielle Gates and Lauren Ashton.

Photo: KB

Photo Sales

3. Characters galore in 2005

Pupils and teachers dressed up as characters from books during a book fair at the school 17 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: MM

Photo Sales

4. Kenwyne gets stuck in

SAFC star Kenwyne Jones joined in with a fun game as part of a family learning session in 2009.

Photo: TY

Photo Sales
SunderlandBlack CatsSunderland EchoWashington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3