They are just two of the highlights of our journey back in time at St John Boste RC Primary.

Kenwyne Jones was the Black Cats hero who joined in with games in 2009, and head teacher Paul Foster was the one getting a soaking in 2003.

They are among these nine photos from the Sunderland Echo archives of great scenes from the Washington school.

Have fun as you re-live the memories.

1. In the stocks in 2003 Head teacher Paul Foster got a soaking from Paul Farrow at the school's Autumn fair 19 years ago. Photo: KB Photo Sales

2. Tops at cross country The school's successful cross country running team in 2003. Pictured are Lee Watson, Rebecca Boyle, James Hadwick, Danielle Gates and Lauren Ashton. Photo: KB Photo Sales

3. Characters galore in 2005 Pupils and teachers dressed up as characters from books during a book fair at the school 17 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: MM Photo Sales

4. Kenwyne gets stuck in SAFC star Kenwyne Jones joined in with a fun game as part of a family learning session in 2009. Photo: TY Photo Sales