Nine photos from St John Boste Primary in the 2000s - from a star in the classroom to a Royal occasion at Washington school
A visit from a Sunderland star and a soaking on the school field.
They are just two of the highlights of our journey back in time at St John Boste RC Primary.
Kenwyne Jones was the Black Cats hero who joined in with games in 2009, and head teacher Paul Foster was the one getting a soaking in 2003.
They are among these nine photos from the Sunderland Echo archives of great scenes from the Washington school.
Have fun as you re-live the memories.
Page 1 of 3