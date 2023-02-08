We love you Sunderland, we do. And here’s why.
Let’s look at the positives of our city and the reason why we should celebrate Wearside. The people.
In this special look back through the years, we sifted through the Echo archives to find some of the amazing volunteers, unsung heroes and genuinely remarkable people who have made Sunderland great.
Give yourselves a pat on the back because there are thousands more of you out there who continually show true Mackem spirit.
1. Top stuff Deano
Sunderland man Deano Franciosy who, for years, thought of others when he raised money by running with a wheelie bin on his back. Here he is in 2016.
Photo: Tom Collins
2. Wonder Woman Aly Dixon
Double world record holder Aly Dixon launched the Sunderland City Runs 10th anniversary in style in 2019. She was a two time British marathon champion, competed in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, and held the world record for 50k.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. A musical hero
Music stars such as David Bowie, Free, Rod Stewart and the Faces and Mott the Hoople graced stages in Sunderland back in the 70s. Behind the scenes, it was Sunderland man Geoff Docherty who worked so hard to bring them here. Here he is in 2001 outside what was the Locarno on Newcastle Road.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Good job Simon
Job seeker Simon Johnston travelled 140 miles twice a week for work.
Simon started his own window-cleaning business and when he couldn’t find any rounds in Sunderland, he cleaned windows in Harrogate and Malton in 1993. Now that's a top Sunderland lad if ever we saw one.
Photo: se