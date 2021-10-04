And that gives us a chance to look at some keen enthusiasts with the brush closer to home.

Perhaps we got you on camera as you painted a mural in Pennywell or did some fantastic artwork at Hillview Infants School.

Were you pictured painting at a subway in Washington or as you won a prize at the Houghton Art Club Christmas exhibition?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. So talented in Farringdon Artist Mike Clay and some of the pupils that helped paint the new bench in the school yard at Farringdon Community Academy in 2013. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Putting the finishing touches to the play area Pennywell Princes Trust students celebrating their work painting the soft play area at Pennywell Community Centre in 2012. Pictured left to right are Scott Sidney, Ashley Ritchie, Gavin Todd, Stephanie Hopper, Jade Smith and Amber Jolliff. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

3. Down in the subway in 2013 Subway walls were the setting for this art competition in 2013. Pictured are Coun. Harry Truman (4th left) with subway art design competition winners Emma Defty (10) (5th left) and Rebekah Wilson (11) (6th left) both pupils at St. John Boste RC School, Oxclose Washington, with Insp. Paul Stewart (right) and members of the Oxclose & District Youth Project, who were painting the winning designs on the the subway walls. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Success down to a T in 2013 Charlotte Hiles with fellow painting and decorating students at the City of Sunderland College who made tie-dye T shirts in 2013. Who can tell us more? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales