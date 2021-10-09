Faces galore but is there a one that you recognise?
Faces galore but is there a one that you recognise?

Nine new reminders of a Sunderland night out in 2011 - see if you can spot someone you know

Can you believe it was 10 years since these photos were taken.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 4:55 am

We have another set of 2011 images to show you from a night out in Sunderland and perhaps you can spot someone you know.

There are certainly plenty of people in these pictures and maybe you are among them.

Take a look and see if you can see a familiar face.

1. Happy to be in the picture

How many faces do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: se

2. Time for a photo

Does this image bring back memories of 2011?

Photo: se

3. Smiles for the camera

Friends having fun. Recognise them?

Photo: se

4. Girls night out

A picture with pals. Remember this?

Photo: se

Sunderland
