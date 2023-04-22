Nine memories of Sunderland runners taking on the London Marathon - including one dressed as the Cookie Monster
Hats off to you all. Sunderland people have a strong affinity with the London Marathon.
And what better time to look back at some of Wearside’s finest who have taken part in the race, whether it has been as a leading runner or a charity supporter.
The iconic event returns on Sunday when 58,000 people will run more than 26 miles.
Let’s pay tribute to the Sunderland and County Durham runners who have done the area proud in years gone by.
