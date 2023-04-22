News you can trust since 1873
Give yourselves a pat on the back for being incredible Wearside supporters of a great event.

Nine memories of Sunderland runners taking on the London Marathon - including one dressed as the Cookie Monster

Hats off to you all. Sunderland people have a strong affinity with the London Marathon.

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

And what better time to look back at some of Wearside’s finest who have taken part in the race, whether it has been as a leading runner or a charity supporter.

The iconic event returns on Sunday when 58,000 people will run more than 26 miles.

Let’s pay tribute to the Sunderland and County Durham runners who have done the area proud in years gone by.

Sunderland Marathon runner Alyson Dixon, pictured in 2011. She was the first British female runner to finish the race in 2017.

1. A star from Sunderland

Sunderland Marathon runner Alyson Dixon, pictured in 2011. She was the first British female runner to finish the race in 2017. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

David Craig, aka Jaff from the band Futureheads, was taking part in the London Marathon in 2010.

2. Top stuff David

David Craig, aka Jaff from the band Futureheads, was taking part in the London Marathon in 2010. Photo: se

Jamie Glover was pictured on a run through Sunderland City centre in training for the London Marathon, dressed as a cookie monster 12 years ago.

3. A tough cookie in 2011

Jamie Glover was pictured on a run through Sunderland City centre in training for the London Marathon, dressed as a cookie monster 12 years ago. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

Karen Boggon and Colleen Mardghum were hard at work in training 20 years ago. The two workers for Bradford and Bingley Building Society grabbed a spot of exercise in the window of the Shelter charity shop in Fawcett Street.

4. A reflection from 2003

Karen Boggon and Colleen Mardghum were hard at work in training 20 years ago. The two workers for Bradford and Bingley Building Society grabbed a spot of exercise in the window of the Shelter charity shop in Fawcett Street. Photo: KB

