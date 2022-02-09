We are putting our archive spotlight on another Wearside community with 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Do you recognise the pensioners having a party or the fans watching an England game in the pub.

Perhaps you can spot a familiar face at the primary school fundraising day for Macmillan in 2013.

There is all this and more so join us as we head back in time.

1. So talented in 2008 Hasting's Got Talent took place 14 years ago. Does this bring back memories? Photo: AB Photo Sales

2. Striking a chord Finalists in the North East Schools Baseball championship at Hasting Hill Primary School in 2011. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Come on England! England football fans watching the game between England and Sweden at The Hastings Hill pub in 2012. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales

4. On the pitch in 2009 Hastings Hill in orange were in action in this match from 13 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: CA Photo Sales