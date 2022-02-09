How many Hastings Hill scenes do you recognise in our collection of retro photos?
Nine memories from happenings at Sunderland's Hastings Hill over the years

We’ve got action on the football pitch, a talent show and an archaeological dig – and the common denominator is Hastings Hill.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 5:10 pm

We are putting our archive spotlight on another Wearside community with 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Do you recognise the pensioners having a party or the fans watching an England game in the pub.

Perhaps you can spot a familiar face at the primary school fundraising day for Macmillan in 2013.

There is all this and more so join us as we head back in time.

1. So talented in 2008

Hasting's Got Talent took place 14 years ago. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: AB

2. Striking a chord

Finalists in the North East Schools Baseball championship at Hasting Hill Primary School in 2011.

Photo: se

3. Come on England!

England football fans watching the game between England and Sweden at The Hastings Hill pub in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

4. On the pitch in 2009

Hastings Hill in orange were in action in this match from 13 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: CA

