News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Celebrity moments but how many of these stars did you meet in Sunderland?
Celebrity moments but how many of these stars did you meet in Sunderland?

Nine I'm A Celebrity contestants we have seen in Sunderland and County Durham - tuck in and enjoy the memories

It’s almost time for I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! to return to our screens.

By Chris Cordner
35 minutes ago

It will be back with us from November 6 and we are thrilled at reports of Sunderland's England Lioness Jill Scott being linked with the show.

It got us thinking of all the celebrities who have starred in I’m A Celebrity in the past and who have been given a warm welcome to Wearside.

Did you get to meet any of these 9 when they came to Sunderland and County Durham?

1. Scarlett sparkles in panto

Scarlett Moffatt starred as the Fairy Godmother in the Sunderland Empire Theatre panto in 2019. She was the winner of the 16th series of I'm A Celebrity.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Vic in the kichen

Vic Reeves was a welcome visitor to the Travelling Man in Boldon where he gave a helping hand in the kitchen in 2008. Did you watch him in series 4 of I'm A Celebrity?

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

3. Joe's helping hand

Joe Pasquale and fellow star Russ Abbot handed over the keys for a new mini bus to the North Washington Youth Inclusion Project in 2007. Joe and Russ were starring in The Producers at Sunderland Empire. Joe won the fourth series of I'm A Celebrity.

Photo: JM

Photo Sales

4. Darren starred in panto

Darren Day was pictured during the final rehearsal of Cinderella where he played Buttons in the Sunderland Empire panto in 2003. He was in the first ever series of I'm A Celebrity.

Photo: JM

Photo Sales
County DurhamSunderlandEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3