Nine I'm A Celebrity contestants we have seen in Sunderland and County Durham - tuck in and enjoy the memories
It’s almost time for I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! to return to our screens.
It will be back with us from November 6 and we are thrilled at reports of Sunderland's England Lioness Jill Scott being linked with the show.
It got us thinking of all the celebrities who have starred in I’m A Celebrity in the past and who have been given a warm welcome to Wearside.
Did you get to meet any of these 9 when they came to Sunderland and County Durham?
