Who knew! There are international days for talking like Buddy the elf, gingerbread and brownies.

It’s no joke but it is a Christmas cracker of an opportunity to celebrate.

And to put you in the spirit for loads more great days, we’ve combined them with some of the best Sunderland and East Durham retro pictures we could get our hands on.

Get ready for a look back on scenes of Christmas jumpers, chocolate and candlelight.

Every one of these theme days comes to us in December. Let’s take a look.

Kai McKinnell, 4, got up close to the giant gingerbread house in the Bridges Shopping Centre, part of the City Council's Fairy Tales programme of events running up to Christmas in 2011. If gingerbread houses are a festive favourite for you, it is Gingerbread House Day on December 10.

Children at Eden Community Primary School in Peterlee got a donation of elf costumes from Asda in 2006. That reminds us. You can celebrate Answer The Telephone Like Buddy The Elf Day on December 18.

Lighting the candle to mark the start of the Durham Cathedral Christmas lights in 2003. It is World Candle Lighting Day on December 11.

Sunderland's Masterchef Stacie Stewart made a chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream desert at Liberty Brown on Hylton Retail Park in 2012. If you fancy a celebration, it's National Brownie Day on December 8.