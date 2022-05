And we want to help you get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at some archive swimming scenes from across Wearside and County Durham.

More than 450 pools across the UK are hosting Swimathon sessions until Sunday, including a number in the Sunderland area.

Find out more at https://www.swimathon.org

And in the meantime, let’s float back in time to these scenes from Farringdon, Hetton, Hendon, Sunderland Aquatic Centre and Peterlee.

A fun day at the Raich Carter swimming pool in 2003. Does this bring back memories?

A swimming gala at Sandhill View School 19 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Members of the City of Sunderland Amateur Swimming Club elite squad pictured in 2014.

The official opening of the refurbished swimming pool at Monkwearmouth School in 2012.