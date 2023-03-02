It’s time to put the spotlight on another Sunderland neighbourhood.

Pictures from Pallion’s past are the order of the day and here are 9 of them.

Do you remember the day Prince Charles paid a visit in 1979, or when the Echo photographer called in at the Pallion playscheme in 1977?

How about the first day of Pallion Sunday market. We were there to get it on camera, 48 years ago this month.

We’ve got all that and more and here it is.

1 . A big day in 2004 The start of the Sunderland Together project was celebrated at Pallion Primary School 19 years ago.

2 . Tickets please Pallion railway station in 1959 with an industrial scene behind it.

3 . Play day in Pallion Pallion Playscheme was photographed in August 1977. Were you taking part?

4 . Big day for Brian Brian Meeks of All Pets of Pallion was set to retire from Sunderland's longest established pet shop in 2019.