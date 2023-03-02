News you can trust since 1873
Travelking back in time to spotlight Pallion through the years.
Nine archive views of Pallion as we remember the shipyards, markets, shops and people in the bustling Sunderland community

It’s time to put the spotlight on another Sunderland neighbourhood.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:43pm

Pictures from Pallion’s past are the order of the day and here are 9 of them.

Do you remember the day Prince Charles paid a visit in 1979, or when the Echo photographer called in at the Pallion playscheme in 1977?

How about the first day of Pallion Sunday market. We were there to get it on camera, 48 years ago this month.

We’ve got all that and more and here it is.

1. A big day in 2004

The start of the Sunderland Together project was celebrated at Pallion Primary School 19 years ago.

Photo: KB

2. Tickets please

Pallion railway station in 1959 with an industrial scene behind it.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Play day in Pallion

Pallion Playscheme was photographed in August 1977. Were you taking part?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Big day for Brian

Brian Meeks of All Pets of Pallion was set to retire from Sunderland's longest established pet shop in 2019.

Photo: Stu Norton

Sunderland