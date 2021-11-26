How many of these Sunderland stores, shops and markets would you have Christmas shopped in?
Never mind Black Friday, who remembers these great places for festive shopping in Sunderland in the 1980s?

In the days long before Black Friday, where would you have gone festive shopping in Sunderland?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:21 pm

Was your go-to place for a bargain one of the 1980s shops which we have included in this archive feature?

We have Harrisons, Binns, Josephs, the Book Loft and Park Lane market for you to peruse through.

What about Chartz Records or British Home Stores?

We have all these and more in our retro collection.

1. In fine song in British Home Stores

Local singers get in some practice to make sure late Christmas shopping is a cheerful affair at British Home Stores in 1985.

2. A star at Josephs

Former European Shot Putt Champion Geoff Capes at Josephs Toy Shop in 1981. Did you love to shop there at Christmas?

3. Musical memories from 1982

The Harrison Organ shop in 1982. A present from here would have been a real treat for Christmas.

4. Pictured in Park Lane

Park Lane Market in 1987. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

