9 archive Sunderland photos you loved the most as our Wearside nostalgia tribute reaches a new milestone

The Sunderland Echo’s specialist nostalgia page – called Wearside Echoes – has reached the milestone of having 7,000 followers.

Those who have joined are already enjoying daily reminders of Sunderland’s past. It is also a page where people can share their own memories.

Today, as we appeal for even more people to get on board, we are sharing some of the posts which have attracted lots of interest.

They include the 1980 image at Thorney Close School, a Farringdon School photo from 1985, and Rolls Royce at Pallion in 1972.

Take a look, re-live the memories – and then come and join us!

1. Nevasa in Sunderland The Nevasa getting set to leave the River Wear in 1968 to take school children to Stockholm, Leningrad and Copenhagen. More than 10,000 people saw the post and Bob Langley said: "I was on it. Great trip." Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Thorney Close in 1980 Workmen who built a house in less than two weeks in the grounds of Thorney Close School in 1980. The photo reached more than 4,000 people and Al Mackem Morton said: "I attended the school at the time. The house flew up." Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Hepworths in 1980 This 42-year-old photo of Hepworths attracted an audience of more than 3,000 people including Elizabeth Wood who worked there and said it was a 'great place to work'. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. The Beehive in Houghton The refurbished bar of the Beehive at Houghton got our photographer's attention in 1986. It also got the attention of 6,600 Wearside Echoes followers including Robert Bishop who said: "Loved curry on Friday Lunchtimes. Great pub and people." Photo: se Photo Sales