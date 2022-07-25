Look how wonderful Wearside is - 11 beautiful photos of Sunderland at night-time

From night-time football action at Roker Park to the Wearmouth Bridge as the sun sets, it makes for a wonderful image.

We have 11 of them to share with you, showing sights across the city in the evening glow.

Take a look and if you some historic night-time images of your own, we would love to see them.

Superb in 2015 The Spark Drummers paraded from Roker Park down to Cliffe Park at the start of the 2015 Sunderland Illuminations.

Night-time in 1949 Wearmouth Bridge as the sun sets in 1949.

Floodlit in the shipyards Towering 60 feet above the Wear shipyard of Joseph L Thompson and Sons was the 85,000 ton Norwegian tanker Borgsten in 1963.

Shining down on the stadium An iconic site floodlit in 2006.