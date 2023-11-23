News you can trust since 1873
Life in Sunderland: The cosy Sunderland pubs you love for an autumn drink in - past and present

The weather is cold and the nights are dark – which spells perfect pub weather.
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

We asked the community on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group to nominate their favourite cosy Sunderland pub from down the years for an autumn drink. And from much-missed watering holes to beloved city staples still welcoming customers today, we have rounded up some of your favourites.

Inside the lounge of The Wavendon pub in July 1996. Were you a regular here? Lounge

1. The Wavendon Pub July 1996 old ref number 35725 Lounge

Inside the lounge of The Wavendon pub in July 1996. Were you a regular here? Lounge Photo: Sunderland Echo

The Albion Pub, Ryhope, pictured in 1987. What's your order?

2. The Albion

The Albion Pub, Ryhope, pictured in 1987. What's your order? Photo: Sunderland Echo

The Blue Bell, Fulwell, pictured in 1947. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

3. The Blue Bell

The Blue Bell, Fulwell, pictured in 1947. Picture: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins

Wearside Echoes followers shared fond memories of Autumn drinks in Digby's, which opened in 1985. It was previously known as Le Metro.

4. Digby's Bar

Wearside Echoes followers shared fond memories of Autumn drinks in Digby's, which opened in 1985. It was previously known as Le Metro. Photo: Sunderland Echo

