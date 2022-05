The answer is they all made the headlines in Sunderland and County Durham in 2011 and here’s a reminder.

That was the year when staff at Red House Academy grew moustaches for charity and the first women’s boxing class was held at Olympian Boxing.

A Harry Potter lookalike visited Dalton Park and and the Southwick lantern parade was also pictured.

Were you at any of these events? The only way to find out is by taking a look through these photos.

1. Meeting the stars Young fans met the Sunderland stars at the SAFC store in the Galleries. Photo: Tony Colling Photo Sales

2. A long stint at the movies Ready for a long stint watching back to back Twilight films at the Empire Cinema, Sunderland. Remember this? Photo: Picture Tony Colling Photo Sales

3. Tache tastic at Red House Academy Some staff members at Red House Academy grew moustaches for Movember in 2011. Recognise them? Photo: Picture Tony Colling Photo Sales

4. Pictured in Park Lane Carnival atmosphere as the Pride Festival parade arrives in Park Lane. Photo: Picture Tony Colling Photo Sales