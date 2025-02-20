Letter to the Editor: Spottee's Cave, Roker Park

By Ronald Canter
Published 20th Feb 2025
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST

Dear Sir, Some time ago there was an item about Spottee's Cave in Roker Park and there was some confusion about its location.

At the entrance to Roker Park from Roker seafront there was a large cavern containing heavy equipment but this was not Spottee's Cave, it was simply a storage area.

Nobody went in there as it was very spooky. Further up the Ravine into the park there was a small access door at the other end of the cavern, but neither was this Spottee's Cave.

Further up the Ravine about half way up the Southern cliffside there was a small pool with a border round the front. Next to this on the seaward side was a small cave about 6' by 6' and inside was a concrete statue of Spottee about 5' high firmly set into the ground. This was Spottee's cave.

As boys we used to play around the pool and then go into the cave to give Spottee a hug before leaving. I believe the cave was blocked off some time ago, presumably with Spottee still inside.

Is Spottee's Cave still covered up or filled in with Spottee still inside? If this is so it would be a great shame if such a fascinating part of Roker Park's heritage was left unknown to posterity.

Ron Canter

Via Email

