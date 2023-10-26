News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Pictures from the past.Pictures from the past.
Kisses, pirates, car washes - 11 pictures of Sunderland celebrating assorted national days over the years

There’s a national day of awareness for most things these days – and the people of Wearside are experts at remembering them all.
By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Mar 2022, 09:42 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST

The Sunderland Echo has been there to record the fun on Dress Like A Pirate Day, National Kissing Day and National Play Day in the past.

We watched as you celebrated National Car Wash Day and enjoyed National Kids Day.

Others held a more serious message such as National Fast Day and National Bobble Day.

Let’s re-live some of these days to remember. Fancy joining us?

Shiver me timbers! Linda McDonough, fundraising manager of Marie Curie Cancer Care, dressed as a pirate to launch their fund raising day on International Talk Like A Pirate Day in 2005.

1. Talk Like A Pirate Day

Shiver me timbers! Linda McDonough, fundraising manager of Marie Curie Cancer Care, dressed as a pirate to launch their fund raising day on International Talk Like A Pirate Day in 2005. Photo: se

Liam Cumming and Abbie Allan were playing 'hunt the bear' at the Winter Gardens in this National Bookstart Day scene from 2003.

2. National Bookstart Day

Liam Cumming and Abbie Allan were playing 'hunt the bear' at the Winter Gardens in this National Bookstart Day scene from 2003. Photo: DA

Sunderland's Blue Watch firefighters were ready for action on National Car Wash Day in 2004.

3. National Car Wash Day

Sunderland's Blue Watch firefighters were ready for action on National Car Wash Day in 2004. Photo: se

Smiles galore from these Sunderland youngsters on National Kids Day in 2005.

4. National Kids Day

Smiles galore from these Sunderland youngsters on National Kids Day in 2005. Photo: KB

