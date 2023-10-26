Kisses, pirates, car washes - 11 pictures of Sunderland celebrating assorted national days over the years
There’s a national day of awareness for most things these days – and the people of Wearside are experts at remembering them all.
The Sunderland Echo has been there to record the fun on Dress Like A Pirate Day, National Kissing Day and National Play Day in the past.
We watched as you celebrated National Car Wash Day and enjoyed National Kids Day.
Others held a more serious message such as National Fast Day and National Bobble Day.
Let’s re-live some of these days to remember. Fancy joining us?
