See if you can spot someone you know in this super skipping selection.
Jumping back in time to celebrate these super Sunderland skipping festival scenes

Are you ready to jump back in time – because it is National Skipping Day on March 25.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:40 pm

To celebrate, we got these 10 photos from the Echo archives and they all show competitors in the annual Sunderland School Skipping Finals.

We have scenes from 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015. St Paul’s Primary Skipping Stars, Albany All Stars, Team Lambton and Burnside Skipping Team were just some of the competitors over the years and we have 10 reminders for you to enjoy.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Ready for a great day

Members of the team from St Paul's Primary School in 2011. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. In action in 2011

Six schools reached the finals held in the the City Space hall of Sunderland University in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. A super finals in 2013

The fourth annual Sunderland Skipping School finals 9 years ago. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

4. Star performers

Pupils from Albany All Stars taking part in the Skipping Challenge at City Space in 2014.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

