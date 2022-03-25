Jumping back in time to celebrate these super Sunderland skipping festival scenes

To celebrate, we got these 10 photos from the Echo archives and they all show competitors in the annual Sunderland School Skipping Finals.

We have scenes from 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015. St Paul’s Primary Skipping Stars, Albany All Stars, Team Lambton and Burnside Skipping Team were just some of the competitors over the years and we have 10 reminders for you to enjoy.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Ready for a great day Members of the team from St Paul's Primary School in 2011. Recognise anyone? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. In action in 2011 Six schools reached the finals held in the the City Space hall of Sunderland University in 2011. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. A super finals in 2013 The fourth annual Sunderland Skipping School finals 9 years ago. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Picture by David Allan

4. Star performers Pupils from Albany All Stars taking part in the Skipping Challenge at City Space in 2014. Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.