Jonny Ringos - the place that did a 'beaut' chicken pasta and a top pint of Bud in a frozen glass!

We posted a 1997 photo of the Park Lane favourite on social media and wanted to know your thoughts about it.

From the ice cold Bud to the chips and coleslaw, it was a winner.

Some people reckoned it was the best venue in Sunderland ever and here is a round-up of the views you shared on Wearside Echoes, which is the specialist nostalgia page run by the Sunderland Echo on Facebook.

Memories of Jonny Ringos. What are yours?

Simon Davis said: “Brilliant place. Loved it” while lots of you remembered having work nights out there.

What a great description from George Cutter who said: “Pint of Bud with a frozen glass straight out the freezer.”

Kirsty Bowden said Jonny Ringos ‘was ahead of its time!’ and Julie Garland commented: “Oh I loved Jonny Ringo’s.”

So did lots of other people including Mal Robinson, Pauline Stoddart and David Wingate who said: “Great place!”

The new extension at Jonny Ringos Diner, pictured 25 years ago.

Julie Gibson Pascoe commented: “Totally forgot about this place Took my team here for team night out. Nachos were immense.”

Steven Spoors ‘loved it in there’ especially on Sunday evenings and added: “Pizza and a few pints with the lads.”

Jane Fisher said she ‘loved Jonny Ringo’s’ while Sarah Jane O'Neill had ‘fond memories’ and Patsy Almond said: “One of my favourites.”

Christina Teasdale said it was a ‘fave place for chips and coleslaw’ and Tarith Lawrence said: “Loved that place.”

Another look at Jonny Ringos Diner. Does this bring back happy memories?

Thanks also to Sue Carlin who said: “Ah I can remember icy cold bud on draft and frosted glasses. And they did a beaut chargrilled chicken pasta. Always lovely grub.”

More than 100 of you liked the social media post and they included Patricia Flanagan, Jamie Martin, Jean Gardner, John Mcconville, Barry Wilson, Carl Swansbury and Colin Thompson.

The post was also liked by Russ Carr, Maureen Morgan, Joanne Armstrong, Terry O Moore, Lilian Anderson, Julie Trotter, Gill Middleton, James Waters, Clare Tighe, Tracey Parkin and Lee Holland.

We thank everyone who liked the post.

What memories does this scene bring back?

