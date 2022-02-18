Sing up! 10 photos of Sunderland and County Durham people enjoying a singalong in years gone by

We have 10 photos showing singers belting out a song at St Mary’s RC, Bernard Gilpin, and East Herrington Primary Schools.

Sunderland fans who were recording a CD in 2010, and Murton pupils who were raising money for their school’s play equipment in 2009 also feature in our retro collection.

Take a look, see if you can spot someone you know and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Off to London These pupils from the choir of St Marys RC Primary School, Meadowside were off to London to sing at the Royal Albert Hall in 2013. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

2. All for a worthy cause Singing for Kosovo in 1999 were Daniel Stubbs, Jessica Dinsmore, Amalia Pilar, Lauren McLaughlin, Jamie Marsden and Sophie Tasker. Remember this? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Rolling back to 2010 Sunderland fans singing the chorus to the Sunderland Foundation CD 'Keep it Rollin' before the match with Burnley in 2010. Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. Winners in 2013 East Herrington Primary School choir was winners of the Sunderland City Sings 2013 competition. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales