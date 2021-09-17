It's a retro pie-fest! 9 archive photos showing just how much Wearside has loved pies over the years

And we hope you tuck in to these retro photos by browsing through this archive collection and then getting in touch with your own memories of these scenes.

How about the pie baking competition at Barnes Court or the pork pie show in Houghton? There’s the pie and pea group at Columbia and the pie eating contest in Grangetown.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. A pie eating challenge in 2003 This pie eating contest looked like it was great fun at Asda in Grangetown in 2003. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. A business lunch in style in 2003 Paul Finch and Val Dunn were tucking in to pie and chips at a networking event at the Sunderland Business and Innovation Centre in 2003. Photo: AB Photo Sales

3. A 2007 treat at the Three Tuns Getting ready for the 2007 Pork Pie Show at the Three Tuns in Houghton, were, left to right, John Gibson, Bridget James and Charlie Lee. Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. Anyone for Maws Pies? Maws Pies in The Bridges in August 1993. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales