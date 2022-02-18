9 photos to remind you of how Wearside looked in 1988 - from a snooker marathon to long-distance walkers

How about the year when Southmoor School packed in two stage plays? Both events were captured on camera by Sunderland Echo photographers and we have the proof.

We also have a reminder of the non-uniform day at East Herrington Primary School and the Washington factory workers who staged their own clothes show.

It all happened in 1988 so join us as we step back in time.

A seaside reminder The Astro-slide at Seaburn in 1988. Does this bring back happy memories?

On cue in Roker Junior members of the Roker Snooker Club for a worthy cause with a 24-hour snooker marathon. Did you take part?

On stage at Southmoor School Southmoor School staged two plays in 1988 and they were The Filleting Machine and The Assembly Show. Were you in the cast?

A day without uniforms East Herrington School pupils were pictured on non-uniform day in 1988 and pictured left to right are Jonathan Lynn, Joanne Buddle, Philip Anderson and Helen Brown.