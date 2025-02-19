It began in 1947 when, after a winter of Bronchitis, my family doctor advised my dad that I would benefit from a bit of sea air.

My Dad being an avid ex-racer and fan of the Isle of Man TT races saw an opportunity to visit the TT and improve my health, so over we went and I caught the TT bug and for 10 years it was heaven and my breathing improved significantly.

However I was studying at Sunderland Tech in 1957 and the big exams were at TT time. What was I to do?

Mum and Dad went over ahead and were there for the practicing. The exams were held and immediately after I handed in the answer paper I was off to Newcastle airport to jump on the Dakota to Man. They picked me up from Ronaldsway and filled me in with all that had happened in the practices.

So I was there to witness the first ever 100-mile per hour lap by Bob McIntyre on a 500cc Gilera-4.

1958 was okay but a similar "problem" reared its head in 1959.

Again Mum and Dad went on ahead and I was able to do well in my exams (I passed) so I caught the Dakota again and was picked up from the airport.

Dad briefed me and mentioned that a new race team had come to race. It was the Honda team from Japan-- they were based up at Onch and so I wandered up to see them. Dad always said ask and they will appreciate it.

Honda were laughed at because they lacked knowledge and experience. However I was pleased to see them and managed to try out my faltering Japanese which they appreciated.

It was the start of a great friendship which has lasted over the years. I was made honorary member and have kept in touch with them over the years since. Thanks to Sunderland Tech for timing the exams to my advantage.

