Happy Birthday Your Majesty - our tribute to the Queen with nine photos of her visits to Sunderland and County Durham

Crowds have turned out in their thousands to see her on visits to the Stadium of Light Metro Station, Washington School, Easington, Sunderland station and the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street.
They were all great occasions but were you there to enjoy them? See if these photos bring back memories.
1. A visit to the station
Her Majesty arrives at the Stadium of Light Metro station to scores of children waving flags in 2009.
Photo: KB
2. What a crowd in 2002
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were pictured as they met the crowds in Mowbray Park 20 years ago.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A warm welcome in 1993
Helen Key handed a posy to the Queen when she arrived at Sunderland Station 29 years ago.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Wonderful memories from Washington
Pupils greeted Her Majesty when she officially opened Washington School in 2009. Were you among them?
Photo: PB