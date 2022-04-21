Loading...
Happy Birthday Your Majesty - our tribute to the Queen with nine photos of her visits to Sunderland and County Durham

Her Majesty the Queen is 96 today and we are sending our best wishes with a look back on some of her great moments in Wearside and County Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:51 pm

Crowds have turned out in their thousands to see her on visits to the Stadium of Light Metro Station, Washington School, Easington, Sunderland station and the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street.

They were all great occasions but were you there to enjoy them? See if these photos bring back memories.

1. A visit to the station

Her Majesty arrives at the Stadium of Light Metro station to scores of children waving flags in 2009.

2. What a crowd in 2002

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were pictured as they met the crowds in Mowbray Park 20 years ago.

3. A warm welcome in 1993

Helen Key handed a posy to the Queen when she arrived at Sunderland Station 29 years ago.

4. Wonderful memories from Washington

Pupils greeted Her Majesty when she officially opened Washington School in 2009. Were you among them?

