That’s the question we have been asking members of our Wearside Echoes Facebook group as we take another trip back down memory lane.

Were you saving up your change for a bag of sweets, or did you count down to the next edition of your favourite comic?

Browsing at the Woolworths' pick n mix section. But what was your favourite sweet?

How about a chocolate bar you can no longer buy? The simple pleasures really made childhood memorable.

Grab your pennies – we’re off to the shops. Here are your pocket money memories.

Robert Thompson: “Nux Bar.”

Leslee Barron: “Yeah, a mix-up from Marty Wilson’s shop. Bottom of the jar sweets all stuck together.”

Judith Porter: “A comic lasts longer than sweets.”

Lilian Loraine: “Mars bar, packet of Oxo crisps.”

Ann Pearson: “I did three paper rounds when I was 13 to 14, bought mags, make-up, sweets for my sister and my clothes. Still love clothes, make-up [but] sweets I sadly cannot enjoy them so much now.”

Barry Goodey: “Football picture cards with chewing gum inside.”

Jim Race: “Kets [sweets] with my 1/- a week pocket money in 1970, when a Bar Six cost 6d. Books from Joseph's with the pay from my paper round at Oliver's in Chester Road. 25p bought a paperback book in 1974.”

Paul Wilson: “Matchbox car from Trenholmes in Pallion. Half a crown.”

Margaret Crosby: “I did enjoy a visit to the comic stall in Jacky White’s market. DC or Marvel imports.”

Anthony Stephenson: “Panini football stickers.”

Annette Roper: “Jackie magazine.”