Growing up in Sunderland: Pocket money toys - what Sunderland children spent theirs on
That’s the question we have been asking members of our Wearside Echoes Facebook group as we take another trip back down memory lane.
Were you saving up your change for a bag of sweets, or did you count down to the next edition of your favourite comic?
How about a chocolate bar you can no longer buy? The simple pleasures really made childhood memorable.
Grab your pennies – we’re off to the shops. Here are your pocket money memories.
Robert Thompson: “Nux Bar.”
Leslee Barron: “Yeah, a mix-up from Marty Wilson’s shop. Bottom of the jar sweets all stuck together.”
Judith Porter: “A comic lasts longer than sweets.”
Lilian Loraine: “Mars bar, packet of Oxo crisps.”
Ann Pearson: “I did three paper rounds when I was 13 to 14, bought mags, make-up, sweets for my sister and my clothes. Still love clothes, make-up [but] sweets I sadly cannot enjoy them so much now.”
Barry Goodey: “Football picture cards with chewing gum inside.”
Jim Race: “Kets [sweets] with my 1/- a week pocket money in 1970, when a Bar Six cost 6d. Books from Joseph's with the pay from my paper round at Oliver's in Chester Road. 25p bought a paperback book in 1974.”
Paul Wilson: “Matchbox car from Trenholmes in Pallion. Half a crown.”
Margaret Crosby: “I did enjoy a visit to the comic stall in Jacky White’s market. DC or Marvel imports.”
Anthony Stephenson: “Panini football stickers.”
Annette Roper: “Jackie magazine.”